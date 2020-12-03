Charise Good’s memorial service scheduled for Dec. 2, 2020, has been postponed until March 2021 due to COVID-19. Another obituary notice will run at that time to publicize the service.
+1
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.