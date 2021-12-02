Charlene Edwards

Charlene S. Edwards, 68, of Middletown, passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of 31 years to B. Ray Edwards. Born Nov. 13, 1953, in Olney, she was the daughter of Charles Seibel and Jane Marie (Leishear) Seibel.
She graduated from Paint Branch High School in 1971. In 1990, she began her career at Costco as an executive assistant to the Northeast COO, where she formed and developed many personal friendships. Charlene was a scheduler for the flight department, the HR representative for her office, as well as the payroll clerk. She was a lifelong Episcopal, and she was baptized at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Gregory Lehman (Erin), Gary Lehman (Tracie) and Jesse Lehman (Jessica Adams); as well as a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Lynn Seibel and John Seibel.
A celebration of Charlene’s life journey will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Church of the Transfiguration, 6909 Maryland Ave., Braddock Heights, MD 21714, with Father Gordon De La Vars, pastor of the church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are strongly suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
