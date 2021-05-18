Charles A. Beardsley, Jr.

Mr. Charles (Chuck) August Beardsley Jr., 64, of Brunswick, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Kline Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Joanne Beardsley.
Born Dec. 9,1956, in Emporia, Kansas, he was the son of Joyce Watts Beardsley and the late Charles August Beardsley, of Emporia, Kansas.
Chuck graduated from Kendrick High School in Columbus, Georgia, in 1974. He then joined the Army. Once his enlistment was up with the Army, Chuck continued his work as a civilian at Fort Detrick in Frederick, Maryland. He retired in 2019 but remained on staff as a contractor.
He is survived by his mother, Joyce Beardsley, of Emporia, Kansas; and two siblings, Curtis Beardsley and wife Penny, and Arthur Beardsley, both of Emporia, Kansas. He is also survived by his children and grandchildren, Stephanie Russell and husband Clayton and their children, Kiana and Lila, Christina Harsh and husband Andy and their children, Brock and Dylan, Ryan Beardsley and wife Jessica and their daughter, Charlotte, Jaimie Shirley and fiancé Justin and son, Tristan, and youngest son Derek Beardsley. He also has several in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends and was proud to be a part of their lives.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Beardsley; father, Charles Beardsley; sister, Julia Mason; and mother and father-in-law, Betty and Lynn Follin.
Chuck enjoyed being active in the community. He was a member of the Luther Chapel Lutheran Church in Petersville, Maryland. He was a member of the Jaycees and the president of the Brunswick Junior Railroader Football league. He loved coaching his kids in football and baseball and watching his grandkids participate in sports. He deejayed as DJ Chuckie Checkers for many years and enjoyed playing Santa Claus for his family and in the community.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1100 North Maple Ave., Brunswick, MD 21716. Interment will follow at Saint Mark’s Apostolic Church Cemetery in Petersville, Maryland. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kline Hospice House, 7000 Kimmel Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771.
