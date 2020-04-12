The Reverend Charles Richard (“Pete”) Anders, 90, of Village on the Isle in Venice, FL, and formally of Minneapolis, MN, joined the heavenly choir on April 1, 2020, at the Luke Haven Nursing Home in Venice, FL.
He was born July 29, 1929, in Frederick, MD, to Charles Richard Anders Sr. and Ida Ellen Anders Anders (nee Ida Plaine). After graduating from Frederick High School, he received a BA degree from Wittenberg University in Springfield, OH, in 1950, then a BA in music (Magna Cum Laude) from St. Olaf College in Northfield, MN. In 1954, he received a BD degree from Hamma Divinity School and was ordained into the Lutheran Church of America (LCA). After serving churches in Atlanta, GA, and Greenwood, IN, he earned a Master’s Degree with distinction in musicology from Indiana University in 1962. His career included service as a liturgical executive at the LCA’s New York City headquarters, musicology professorships at Thiel College and St. Olaf College, and music editorial leadership at Augsburg Publishing in Minneapolis, MN. He was a senior pastor at several Minnesota congregations until he retired in 1992.
Charles is survived by his dear fellow musician wife, Beverly, and two children, Laura, of Venice, FL, and Michael (Nance), of Lake St. Croix Beach, MN. He is further survived by grandson, Jacob Anders (Erin); great-grandson, Mikko Anders of Palmer, Alaska; grandson, Thomason Anders (Elizabeth); great-grandsons, Martin and Henrik Anders, of Copenhagen, Denmark; and granddaughter, Marit Anders, of Minneapolis, MN.
Memorial contributions may be made in Pastor Charles R. Anders’ name to Lutheran World Relief, PO Box 17061, Baltimore, MD 21297-1061, www.lwr.org. Arrangements and guestbook are through Farley Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory (941-488-2291), www.farleyfuneralhome.com/obituary/charles-anders, 265 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice, FL 34285.