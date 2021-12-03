Charles Anthony Bisselle

Charles Anthony (Tony) Bisselle, of Adamstown, Maryland, passed away peacefully at Buckingham’s Choice at the age of 84 on Nov. 30, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Register Sherman Bisselle; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hulbert Thaddeus Bisselle and Alice Ashford Bisselle; brother Robert Bisselle; and sister, Shirley Bisselle Toll.
Tony was born in Washington, D.C,. on Aug. 25, 1937. He was raised in Foxhall Village near Georgetown University and attended St. Albans High School. He graduated from Princeton University in 1959 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He then earned his masters degree in 1961 and his Ph.D. in 1967 in nuclear engineering, both from the University of Florida. In between his two graduate degrees, he spent two enjoyable years in Vienna, Austria, working for the Reactor Division of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
After completing his education, Tony returned to St. Albans, teaching courses in physics and math for three years and coaching the track team. He then spent the rest of his professional career working for the MITRE Corporation, working on a variety of environmental and energy matters for various federal agencies. His various assignments each lasted three to five months, which he maintained kept his career fresh and interesting.
Tony’s two main hobbies were traveling and house building. For 25 years, he worked off and on constructing his own house in McLean, Virginia. While he got professional assistance with the most technical aspects, he did approximately 85 percent of the work himself, designing the house to meet his own particular specifications. The finished product was a 7,000-square-foot dwelling complete with three bedrooms, an indoor pool, a five-car garage and a bomb shelter.
Tony broke away from work and house building to travel to all corners of the globe, including trips to China, Kenya, Ireland, Egypt, Morocco, Scandinavia, Russia, Australia and all regions of the USA. On one of his many trips with a local travel club, he met his future bride, Shirley, and the two of them became ardent world travelers together. Shirley is a trained and enthusiastic ballroom dancer, and with enough encouragement and red wine, she coaxed Tony onto the dance floor on many happy occasions. Tony had a sly sense of humor and a great sense of adventure. He led a rich and happy life, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Tony requested that, in lieu of a service, his friends remember him by singing “Eternal Father Strong to Save” at a time of their choosing.
