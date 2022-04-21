Charles “Baldy” Jerome Baer Sr., 77, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away April 19, 2022.
Born July 10, 1944, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Franklin Thomas and Mary Elizabeth Smith Baer. He was married to Christine Schultz Baer for 54 years. He played in various softball and volleyball leagues with his lifelong friends. Baldy loved attending his sons’ and granddaughters’ sporting events. He enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends. You could always find him watching a ballgame or a Western. He worked for the city of Frederick for 30-plus years before retiring and then going to work for Frederick County Public Schools for another 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Christine; son, Charles Baer Jr. and wife Crystal; son, Clint Baer and wife Jamie; grandchildren, Cady Baer Smith and husband Chase Smith, Courtney Baer Hahn and husband Austin Hahn, and Cody Baer; great-grandchildren, Chole and Carlee Smith; siblings, Max Baer Sr., Joan Neel and husband Charlie, and Kay Droneburg and husband Henry; in-laws, Jerry and Shirley Schultz, Paul O’Hara, Shirley Baer and Sandy Baer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Stup, Franklin Baer Jr., Bruce Baer Sr., Ann Brust, Donald Baer, James Baer, Sandra Jean Baer, Margaret Knott, Mary O’Hara and Ronald Baer.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022, at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory can be made to a charity of one’s choice.