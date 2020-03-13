Charles Beard

Charles “Skeeter” Earl Beard, 81, of Thurmont passed from this world surrounded by his loving family on March 6, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Ministries in Emmitsburg.
Born August 1, 1938 in Union Bridge, Maryland he was the son of the late Herman C. Beard and Evelyn M. Rakes.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife Evelyn Yvonne Beard, their dog Duke, as well as his Uncle Roy Beard Sr. and sister-in-law Nancy Beard.
Skeeter was a classic country and bluegrass fan, and enjoyed collecting clocks and various items he found while walking around town. He was a firm believer that one man’s junk is another man’s treasure!
He is survived by his daughters, Carol Faircloth (Steve), Patricia Beard, Kimberly Rohrbaugh (Ross); brothers Gene Beard, Mike Rakes; sister Ann Smith (Charlie), Joan Eline; grandchildren George “Sam” Sickle (Renee), Amanda Haines (Mike), Matthew Sickle (Alyssa), Sarah Rohrbaugh (Greg), Travis Rohrbaugh (Morgan), Jacob Fisher (Jordyn), Tia Minthorne, Megan Minthorne; his great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Ryan, Nathan, Emily, Colleen, Matthew, Julissa, Carson, Calvin, Caroline, Joshua, Nevaeh, Jace, Jamison; brother-in-law George Mathias (Linda); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Skeeter will fondly be remembered by his friends at Direct-To-You gas station, especially Chick Sweeney. He will also be missed by the gals at Kountry Kitchen.
Arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society.
Skeeter’s care has been entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home of Thurmont.