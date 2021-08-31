Charles Berry, Jr.

SGM Charles Sherman Berry Jr., USA, Ret., passed away Aug. 20, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas. He was the loving husband of Artiene Berry, his wife of 57 years.
Born Dec. 26, 1941, in Frederick, Charles was the son of the late Henrietta and Charles S. Berry Sr. He enlisted in the U.S. Army one week after graduating from Lincoln High School in Frederick. SGM Berry served for more than 30 years in the U.S. Army, including a tour in Vietnam and postings in Germany, Louisiana, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Texas. He retired in 1989 to well-earned relaxation and enjoyment of his wife’s homemade sweets. SGM Berry attended Mount Zion AME Church in Knoxville, Maryland.
In addition to his loving wife, Artiene, SGM Berry is survived by his son, Charles S. Berry III; a granddaughter, Marisa Montgomery; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. His sister, Barbara Jean Pollard, passed away in Virginia hours after SGM Berry’s passing.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 1 from 7-9 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, Maryland. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are required at the visitation and funeral. A private funeral service for family and friends will also be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. The livestream may be viewed from SGM Berry’s obituary page at www.res thaven.us. Interment with full military honors will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any veterans charity.