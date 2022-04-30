Charles “Charley” Bingham Penrose III passed away Dec. 21, 2021. He was born Nov. 23, 1931.
Charley was a graduate of Towson High School (Maryland). He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1950 to serve in the Korean War as a military aircraft gunner until discharged honorably in 1954. He majored in marketing and graduated with a bachelor’s degree at USC, Los Angeles, California. An alumnus, he was an enthusiastic Trojan supporter.
He won a scholarship in lacrosse, with awards in skiing and volleyball. He completed seven Los Angeles Marathons and countless shorter distance races. His hobbies included hiking, sailing, scuba and travel. He loved brewing and tasting beers.
He was a strong, active lifetime member of the VFW. He served as commander and in other positions. His last trip, a highlight, was an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
He is survived by his spouse, Linda Penrose; brother, Walter D. Penrose; nephew, Walter D. Penrose Jr.; niece, Laura Penrose-Beckmann; and the children of Linda, Kerry L. Sharp and Terry W. Marvin Jr.