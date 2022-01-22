Charles Brandenburg

Charles J. Brandenburg, 91, of Burkittsville, entered into his heavenly home on Wednesday, Jan. 19. He was married to the love of his life, Mary Margaret Zecher Brandenburg, for 70 years.
Born in Wolfsville on Nov. 12, 1930, he was the son of the late Archie M. and Louisa C. Bussard Brandenburg. He was a lifelong dairy farmer and member of the following organizations: President of the Burkittsville Ruritan, Board of Directors of Southern States, Capital Milk, Maryland Virginia Milk Producers, Farm Bureau, and the Holstein Association. He was chosen by the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce as the first farm family of the year. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church for over 60 years and served as President of the Church Council.
Surviving besides his wife are two children, Teresa (Denny) Shafer and Dwight (Rhonda) Brandenburg, of Burkittsville; six grandchildren, Mark (Brandy) Brandenburg, Crystal (Danny) Renn, Bryan (Lisa) Shafer, Brent (Dee) Shafer, John (Katie) Brandenburg and Blake (Erika) Brandenburg; and 16 great-grandchildren Emma, Connor, Brady, Jackson, Allie, Atley, Matthan, Asher, Cole, Olivia, Aubree, Ruby, Lily, Josiah, Brooke and Logan. He is also survived by his sister, Lorraine Strite, of Minnesota, and Richard (Elaine) Brandenburg of Middletown.
He was predeceased by his sister, Jane Strite, and her husband, Galen; and Lorraine’s husband, J.B. Strite.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 5-8 p.m. at the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown, Maryland. His celebration of life service will be held at 11a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 (their wedding anniversary) at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Burkittsville, Maryland. Interment will be made in the Union Cemetery Burkittsville, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church c/o Gloria Wolfe, 8301 Hollow Road, Middletown, Maryland, or to Hospice of Frederick, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, Maryland, 21701.