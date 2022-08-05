Charles Brown

Mr. Charles Wayne “Otis” Brown, 72, of Jefferson, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of Janiece Brown-Mann for four years.
Born Oct. 6, 1949, in Frederick, he was the son of the late Charles O. and Bessie (Remsberg) Brown.
Otis was a master at his craft in the automotive industry for over 30 years. He loved his job and enjoyed the time he spent with his customers. He was an avid baseball and softball player, and golfer. He was a lover of horse racing and travelled to the races throughout the country. Otis enjoyed the beach and was the life of the party.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Jeff Brown; grandchildren, Jason Klopp and Kendell Brown; brother, Ronnie Brown; sister-in-law, Bonita Mann; and mother-in-law, Sylvia Garten.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the funeral home. Pastor Kaye Coates will officiate. Interment will follow at Burkittsville Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made in Otis’ name to Animal Welfare League of Fred 404_K&BLogo with name erick County, 1202 E. Patrick St., No. 13A, Frederick, MD 21701, or at awlfc.org.