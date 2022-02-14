Charles Brownlowe

Mr. Charles William “Chuck” Brownlowe, 62, of Frederick, passed away peacefully Feb. 10, 2022, at Kline Hospice House. He was the loving husband of Patti Brownlowe, his wife of 40 years.
Born Aug. 12, 1959, in Miami, Florida, Chuck was the son of the late William E. and Sara Mae Brownlowe. He grew up in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and worked most of his life as a printer. He and Patti raised their children in Monterey, California, where he became an avid surfer. He also developed a love for photography. He and Patti moved to Frederick, Maryland, to be closer to extended family.
In addition to his loving wife, Chuck is survived by his children, Jeremy Brownlowe, Sarah Evans, and Jordan Brownlowe and wife Natalie; siblings, Donna Blankenship and husband Ralph, Edward Gschwandtner, and Lee Brownlowe and wife Katherine; sister-in-law, Candace Winn; granddaughter, Avery Brownlowe; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Winn.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kline Hospice House, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.