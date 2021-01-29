Charles Byron Fulks, 79, of Falling Waters, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Berkeley Medical Center. Born August 11, 1941, in Tacoma Park, Maryland, he was the son of the late McKendree and Mildred (Main) Fulks.
Charles graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1960 and from Roberts Wesleyan College in 1964. He served in the U.S. Army from 1964-69, achieving the rank of 1st Lieutenant before being honorably discharged to pursue a career in the private sector. He was a proud life member of NRA, American Legion and Toy Soldier Club. He loved plants and was the owner and operator of Farmer Fulks’ Greenhouse in Gaithersburg, Maryland, for 40 years. He also enjoyed model railroads, toy soldiers, war games and, most of all, his granddaughters. Charles is survived by his wife of 49 years, Dorothy Fulks; son, Joseph Byron; daughter, Suzanna Roulette (husband, Anthony); three granddaughters, Phoebe Fulks, Anna Roulette and Grace Roulette; sister, Linda Ann Moore; two brothers, M.R. Fulks (wife, Judy) and John D. Fulks (wife, Linda); several nieces and nephews; and his best buddy, John Verna (wife, Lyn). The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, with Pastor Dennis Whitmore officiating at Hilltop Christian Fellowship, 12624 Trinity Church Drive, Clear Spring, Maryland. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Arrangements made by Minnich Funeral Home, 415 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences accepted at www.minnichfh.com.