Charles C. Keller, 85, of Frederick, Maryland, died Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at the Kline Hospice House. He was the beloved husband of the late Jane Derry Keller, his wife of 57 years, who died Feb. 11, 2015.
Born Sept. 10, 1936, in Buckeystown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Havery and Halga Keller. Charlie was a 1954 graduate of Frederick High School. Shortly thereafter he proudly served in the U.S. Army as an administrative assistant to the provost marshall from 1959-1961.
In 1956, he began his career in public service. He was proudly appointed deputy clerk of the Circuit Court for Frederick County, Maryland, by Ellis Wachter.
In 1974 he was elected clerk of the Circuit Court for Frederick County based on his judicious leadership, professionalism and knowledge of the law. He was reelected by the people of Frederick County as clerk for six successive terms. On Jan. 1, 1999, Charlie retired with a phenomenal 40-plus years of public service.
Charles touched many lives by unselfishly volunteering and devoting his time to various clubs and organizations. He was a member and past president of the Breakfast Optimist Club, Frederick High Alumni Associates, Chapter 636 AARP, and a member of the board of directors of Daybreak Adult Day Services. Other local memberships include the American Legion No. 11, Middletown Amvets and a life member of the Elks No. 684. He was also involved with scouting.
Charlie was a lifelong member of Buckeystown United Methodist Church, where he served as Sunday School teacher, lay leader, chairperson of ministries and many other committees. He loved his church and church family.
He is survived by his granddaughter, Katelyn Marie Casperson and husband, Andrew; grandson, Kyle B. Keller; daughter-in-law, Kathy Roberts and husband, Dave; sisters, Patsy Nicholson and husband Harry, and Gloria Jean Rice and husband, Russell; brother, Jerry Keller; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and wife, Charlie was preceded in death by his son, Neil; sister, Lauretta Smith; and brothers Thomas (Pete), Henry and William (Bill).
Family and friends can gather at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, on Tuesday Feb. 1, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 703 W. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required at both events.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Charlie’s name to Frederick Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701 or Daybreak Adult Day Services, 7819 Rocky Springs Road, Frederick, MD 21702.
Online condolences can be made at keeneybasford.com.