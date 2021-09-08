Charles Cartee

Charles F. Cartee, 80, of Hagerstown, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Hagerstown Healthcare.
Born in Ellerton Jan. 5, 1941, he was a son of the late Grayson and Nellie Bussard Cartee.
He was a farmer and a welder until his retirement; a member of the Grossnickle Church of the Brethren, Myersville; and a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by four children, Charles Jr. (Annetta) Cartee, Lorn (Patty) Cartee, Laura (Jeff) Royer and Tina (Brian) Strite; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his former wife of 20 years, Esther. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Tyler Cartee; and siblings, Austin Cartee, Betty Brandenburg, Florence Ropp and Ruth Kendig.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 from the Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Pastor Karen Grossnickle will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday. Interment will be made in the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Myersville.