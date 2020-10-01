It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Charles “CJ” Golden, Jr., 24, of Belmont, N.C. (formerly of W.V. and Md.), on Sept. 6, 2020.
Born on June 8, 1996, CJ is survived by his parents Rachel (Wolfe) Golden, Charles Golden Sr. and his sisters Haileigh, Layla and Sydney Golden of Inwood, W.V. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
CJ was a graduate of Hedgesville High and attended Potomac State College.
CJ’s best times were spent with his pet companion Gunnar. He enjoyed trips to the beach, canoeing, karaoke and spending time with his true friends.
Even through his many trials and tribulations, CJ lived his life to the fullest.
CJ’s parents and immediate family held a celebration of life on Sept. 20, 2020. CJ is resting peacefully and is no longer suffering.