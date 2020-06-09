Charles Cline, New Market, passed away peacefully at home June 5, 2020. He was born Aug. 16, 1927, to Charles R. and Lily K. Cline Sr. He recently celebrated his 70th wedding anniversary with his wife Evelyn M. Cline.
Charles was a lifelong farmer, first dairy, then in later years, beef. He loved playing baseball, softball, and then umpired for many years. He enjoyed watching baseball, football and basketball. And, he loved hunting deer. He was a humble, kind and generous man, the last of his immediate family.
He was a past president and charter member of the New Market VFD, past president of the New Market Lions Club and past president of Capital Milk Dairy. More recently, he served on the Frederick County Liquor Board. He was a lifelong member of the Christ Reformed Church, Middletown.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Donald W. Cline, Rehoboth, DE, Charles (Chuck) R. (Bobbi Sue) Cline III of New Market and daughter Patricia (Patty) A. (Glen) Staley, also of New Market. He leaves four grandchildren, Kendall (Eddie) Stup, Jarrett Nash, Chad Cline and Amanda Cline, also two great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Riley Stup, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Lee (Jane) Cline, Milo (Louise) Cline, Wilbur (Shorty) Cline, and three sisters Ruth (Roscoe) Masser, Helen (Millard) Dutrow, and Geneva (Glenn) Stunkel.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Frederick County and Visiting Angels of Frederick (Tina, Moureen, Mona and Ciara) who helped to make the end of his life more pleasant.
Private graveside service will be held at the Christ Reformed Cemetery, Middletown. Arrangements are with the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that if you would like to do so, donations be made to Visiting Angels, 801 Toll House Ave, #A-3, Frederick, Md. 21701 or the New Market VFC, 76 W. Main St., New Market, Md. 21774 in his name. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.