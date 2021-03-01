Charles Cooper

Charles Joseph Cooper.
Charles, known as Chuck or Charlie, of Pittsburgh, PA, and formerly of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2021. Married for 59 years to the late Joan (Wenaas) Cooper, they had eight children: Dan and Ann (McCaskey), Tom and Carol (DeRoma), Ellen and Joe Pietroniro, Joe and Laura (Kessler), Pat and Shelley (Wray), Matt and Ivy (Schroeder), Duffy and Linda (Goettermoeller), and Julie and Jake McElligott; 23 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Born May 5, 1925 in Cedar Rapids, IA, he was raised in Des Moines, IA. On Feb. 10, 1943 he interrupted his high school studies and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served in the Pacific Theater. After the war, he attended Iowa State College (University) and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering. His career started at Caterpillar Inc. in Peoria, IL. For four years he taught courses in mining engineering at the University of Pittsburgh and worked as a salesman for 35 years at Beckwith Machinery Co. in Pittsburgh. He retired from Furnival Machinery Co. in 1996 while living in Frederick. He loved his family and friends, and he loved telling a good story. Ask him in heaven about skydiving at age 90.
The service is private. A celebration of his life will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends donations to Paramount Hospice and Palliative Care, 3025 Washington Road, Suite 201, McMurray, PA 15317, or Hekima Place, 305 S. 34th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15201 (www.hekimaplace.org, a faith-based home for orphaned & vulnerable girls in Kenya). Online condolences may be made to www.beinhauer.com.