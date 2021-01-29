Charles “Dave” Yinger, 72, was called home by the Lord on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. In addition to meeting Jesus face to face on this day, Dave is now with his beloved wife, Susan, who passed in 2016.
Born June 15, 1948, in Frederick, he was the oldest child of Charles W. and Betty I. Yinger. Dave was a lifelong Fredericktonian and enjoyed researching the Yinger family genealogy in Frederick. For over 40 years, he played competitive slow-pitch softball for many teams and leagues throughout Frederick, Howard and Montgomery counties. Being over 6 feet tall, he was known for having extraordinary “stretch” to dig balls out of the dirt while he played first base. At the time of his death, he was a sales engineer for Cummins-Wagner for 30 years.
Dave is survived by his daughter, Tammy Biggerman and her husband Michael; his son, Reggie Yinger and his wife Amanda; and his most adorable granddaughter, Lainie Susan. He is also survived by his siblings, Pam Haupt, Donna Heffner and Kenny Yinger.
Services were held privately by the family.
