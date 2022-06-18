Charles "Deacon" Parrish

Charles Christian “Deacon” Parrish, age 95, of Taneytown, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at his son’s home. Born June 14, 1926, in Union Bridge, he was the son of the late Raymond A. Parrish and Mary L. Repp Parrish. He was the husband of Nancy Dean Parrish, his wife of 69 years.
Deacon was a 1944 graduate of Elmer Wolfe High School, where he was a member of the FFA. In the 1940s and ’50s, he played softball with the Clemsonville Tigers. After high school, he worked on Locust Crest Farm for J. Herbert Snyder and ultimately purchased this same farm where he spent his entire dairy farming career, retiring in 1985. Following this retirement, he began a second working career at the Rainbow Farm Center, where he met and befriended many clients who purchased mowers. Deacon assisted in the delivery of these mowers and received requests to mow numerous lawns, which he did from the late ’80s until 2018. Deacon was the oldest active member of St. Luke’s (Winters) Lutheran Church, near New Windsor, where he served on the property committee and was the key member of the cemetery board for 30-plus years. He was a faithful volunteer for church activities throughout the years, and he and Nancy have been the oldest living members of the church, having joined in 1955. He volunteered with Meals on Wheels and the Taneytown Library Link at Lorien. He was a member of Plymouth Lodge No. 143 AF & AM and Plymouth Chapter No. 41 O.E.S., both of Union Bridge; a 32nd degree Baltimore Scottish Rite Mason; member of Littlestown Eagles Post 2226 and the Maryland-Virginia Milk Producers Association; and a longtime member of the Woodsboro Dance Club. He loved farming and his dairy cattle; dancing; baseball, especially the New York Yankees; and his daughter’s St. Bernard “Brandy.” He was an avid newspaper reader.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Pamela Dean Sorensen and husband Paul, of Ocean Pines; Stephen Patrick Parrish, of Taneytown, and Patricia Jean Snyder and husband Alan, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Michelle Snyder and companion Bernard Johnson, of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, and Kelly Calhoun and husband Alex, of New Windsor; and four great-grandchildren, Michaela, Clifford, Malia and Christian. He was predeceased by siblings, Albert Parrish, Louise Poemroy, Isabelle Farver and Guy Parrish; and two grandsons, Michael Snyder in 2020 and Scott Sorensen in 1993.
There will be no visitation or funeral service. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Winter’s Cemetery, 701 Green Valley Road (Union Bridge), with the Rev. Darrell Layman, former church pastor, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Luke’s Cemetery Fund, Attn: Jean Coshun, 4364 Middleburg Road, Union Bridge, MD 21791, the Taneytown Volunteer Fire Department, 49 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787, or BridgingLife, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com, where you may also view his video tribute.