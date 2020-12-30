Charles Deffinbaugh

Charles E. Deffinbaugh Jr., 87, of Frederick, entered eternal rest peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, while in Palm Coast, Florida. He was the husband of Joan Deffinbaugh, his bride of 59 years.
Born March 9, 1933 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Helen E. (Reichardt) and Charles E. Deffinbaugh Sr. A graduate of Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland, Charles served several years in the Silver Spring Volunteer Fire Department as well as the U.S. Army. He then worked for the postal service and spent a brief time in the monastic life before enjoying a long career as an insurance agent. Charles was a horse racing enthusiast, coached basketball and enjoyed leisure activities with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife are their children, Jeffrey (Giovanna), of Palm Coast, Florida, Theresa Coufal, of Ellicott City, Maryland, John Kenneth (Margaret), of Olney, Maryland, Steven, of Frederick, Maryland, and Scott (Denise), of Wilmington, North Carolina; 17 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Charles was predeceased by his son, Raymond; brother, Bernard; and sister, Elizabeth Morris.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church, 4103 Prices Distillery Road, Ijamsville, MD 21754, where a Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Burkittsville Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Holy Cross Abbey in Berryville, Virginia.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.