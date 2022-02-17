Mr. Charles Douglas Harding, 88, of Frederick died on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude Viola Harding in 1997; and his longtime partner, Carol Mills-Weiger, in 2016.
Born June 9, 1933, in Rockville, he was the son of the late Eddie Boswell Harding and Cora Louise (McCrossin) Harding.
A longtime Montgomery County resident, he moved to Frederick 19 years ago.
Mr. Harding worked for many years with the Army Map Service-National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency as a director/manager, and he later retired from that position.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer, he loved the Outer Banks, and he just loved life in general. He was a member and former president of the Potomac Izaak Walton League. Above all else, he adored his grandchildren.
Pop, or Poppie, as he was known by his family, had an amazing positive and compassionate nature. When asked how he was doing, “Bordering on magnificent” was always his reply. He was a true gentleman, loved by all who knew him, and he will be dearly missed.
Surviving are two sons, Charles D. “Chuck” Harding Jr. and wife Susan, and Brent Harding and wife, Stephanie; a daughter, Kandi Dinkel and husband, Chris; much-beloved eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two brothers, James Edward Harding and Paul Kenneth Harding.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Funeral services will begin at noon on Monday, Feb. 21 from the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Tim May officiating.
Interment will follow at Darnestown Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may go to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.