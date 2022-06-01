Charles E Crawford

Charles Edward Crawford “Cheb”, age 49, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 23, 2022, in North Carolina.
Born June 14, 1972, in Silver Spring, Maryland, he was a son of Charles Lewis Crawford and the late Joan DeMuth Crawford.
“Cheb” graduated from Damascus High School, and for a time, he liked taking his wooden kayak out on the water. One of his favorite activities was hunting, especially turkey and deer. He was an avid Capitals fan and spent many happy times, and he had many great memories of his softball team.
“Cheb” was quick with timely wit and kept his nephews laughing. We will all miss your smile and laugh.
Surviving besides his father Charles L. Crawford are two sisters: Tia Crawford and Kristen C. Browne (Tom); three nephews, Joshua, Zachary and Matthew; and a dog that he loved very much, Shadow.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 3 at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872.
Services and interment will be private.
Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at molesworthwilliams.com.