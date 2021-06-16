Charles Edward Sullivan

Charles E. “Fox” Sullivan, 82, of Urbana, passed away Sunday, June, 13, 2021, at home surrounded by his family.
Born June 6, 1939, in Lamont Furnace, PA to the late Marshall and Pearl Sullivan. He was preceded in death by a brother, Clark “Pete” Wilson and granddaughter Cazmarin Sullivan.
Fox loved being with his family and friends and loved to talk. He never met a stranger. If you knew him, you loved him. Music was one of his great loves, and he was happiest when playing his guitar.
Fox leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Darlene Webb Sullivan; daughter Karyn Sullivan, son Charles E. Sullivan II, daughter Krista Wells and husband Wayne, and son Matthew Sullivan and wife Colleen; grandchildren Christopher, Kirstyn, Blair, CJ, Marshall, Brandon, Dillin, Donna, Wyatt, Damien, Dominic, Dana, Zachary, Sydney, Kaitlyn, Joshua and Brent; 14 great-grandchildren; two special sisters-in-law and many nieces, nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.