Charles Everhart Jr

Charles (Charlie) Everhart Jr., 55, of Knoxville, Maryland, formerly of Lovettsville, Virginia, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born on Feb. 16, 1965, in Leesburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late Charles E. Everhart Sr. and the late Garnetta I. (Thompson) Everhart. He was the husband of Donna Lee (Krivos) Everhart for 26 years.
Charlie was a graduate of Loudon Valley High School in Purcellville, Virginia, in 1982. Following high school, Charlie worked as a carpenter and for Everhart Livestock Hauling. Charlie enjoyed going fishing, watching football (especially the Dallas Cowboys) and spending quality time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; his daughter, Ally Everhart, of Knoxville, Maryland; sisters, Linda Everhart, of Purcellville, Virginia, and Ruthlee (Everhart) Holler, of Shepherdstown, West Virginia. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Chris Krivos and wife Sherri Krivos, of Frederick, Maryland; his nephews, Bryan and wife, Kristi Holler, and Jonathan Holler; and his nieces, Amy Holler, Katherine and her husband, Brandon Isenhart and Victoria and her husband, Nathan Lancaster. Charlie is also survived by his great-nephews, Chris Ferguson, Colton and Zachary Holler, Bradley and Brycen Isenhart; his great-niece, Karley Isenhart; and a host of other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Garnetta Everhart, and his brother-in-law; Milton Holler.
Charlie will be dearly missed by many friends and family, most of all by his two best friends, his daughter Ally and his rescue dog, Shelby.
Funeral arrangements are being made with John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Road, Brunswick, Maryland 21716. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Frederick County Humane Society, P.O. Box 3185, Frederick, MD 21705-3185.