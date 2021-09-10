Charles Robert “Fuzz” Fox, 86, of Cascade, Maryland, and formerly of Orma, West Virginia, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at the home of his son, Craig Fox.
Born May 27, 1935, in Foxville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Glenn and Mary (Brown) Fox.
He was a graduate of Thurmont High School, class of 1954.
He was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was employed throughout the years by D. Willard, Grove Manufacturing and Wolfe Brothers.
He enjoyed going to amusement parks and using his sawmill.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Keturah Fox; and brothers, Melvin Fox, James Fox and Richard Fox.
Charles is survived by sons, Craig Fox (Cathy), Mark Fox (Carmen), Michael Fox (Pam) and Joseph Fox (Lori); daughter, Kathy Weaver (Ronald); sisters, Alice Flaugher and Judy Harbaugh; brother, Thomas Fox; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Charles wishes were to be cremated. Services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Charles R. “Fuzz” Fox, to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742 or www.hospiceofwc.org.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.