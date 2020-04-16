Charles Free

Charles “Nookie” Bradley Free, 75, of Brunswick, Maryland, passed from this life on April 11, 2020. Nookie was born on August 19, 1944 in Brunswick, Maryland to the late Woodrow “Woody” Free and Madeline Woods Free. He was the loving husband of Debbie Hahn Free. Nookie was a life-long resident of Brunswick, Maryland
Nookie was a Veteran who joined the United States Army and served in Vietnam. Following his service, he was employed by Canam Steel in Point of Rocks, MD as a steel worker, where he worked until his retirement. Nookie enjoyed fishing on the Potomac River with his wife Debbie and wood working. He was a member of the Eagles Club, Brunswick, MD and the VFW, Charles Town, WV. He will be remembered by close personal friends Benson Haller and wife Marilyn and Bill Parrish and wife Avis.
In addition to his wife, Debbie, Nookie is survived by his two daughters. He is also survived by his sisters, Patsy Starr, of Inwood, WV, Dinah Bentley, of Frederick, MD; and sisters-in-law Patti Mumaw and husband Donnie and Cindy Hawes and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Gary Wilson Free.
Services will be private.