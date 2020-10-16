Charles "Gene" Martin

Charles Eugene “Gene” Martin, of Fir Spring Drive, and formerly of East Fifth Street, both of Waynesboro Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in his home. Born Aug. 15, 1935 in Creagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ray Lamar Martin and Ruth Savilla (Kolb) Martin. He lived his early life in Creagerstown, Maryland. He and his wife of 64 years, Betty Jane (Bumbaugh) Martin were married on Aug. 19, 1956 in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Creagerstown, Maryland. They moved to Fir Spring Drive in December of 2014. He graduated from Thurmont High School (THS) in 1953. In his early life, Gene was involved in farming his parent’s farm in Creagerstown, Maryland. He was an active member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) while in high school. Gene was elected Maryland State 1st Vice President 1955-1956 and Awarded the American Farmers Degree. This award was given to an outstanding Future Farmers of America student, who after high school has proven his ability as an outstanding farmer in his own right. He was the first THS graduate to receive this award. In his youth he was also very active in the Creagerstown 4-H and its basketball team. He also coached the Elks Little League baseball team when his son (Brian) was a member. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Brian Eugene Martin and his wife, Karen of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Jane Elizabeth Robinson and her husband Robert of Mont Alto, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Lauren Elizabeth Martin and Hunter Jacob Martin of Hagerstown, Maryland; Brandon Eugene Robinson and his wife Chelsey of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; Ryan Jack Robinson and his fiancee Marissa Murphy of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; one sister, Theresa Lee Lawyer of Walbash, Indiana; one brother Ray Lamar Martin. Jr., of Rocky Ridge, Maryland; one aunt, Phyllis Kolb of Frederick, Maryland, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Charles and Nettie (Ramsburg) Kolb, and parental grandparents Herbert and Annie Martin. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad St., Waynesboro, Pennsylvania with Pastor Wayne Blaser presiding. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the honor guard of Charles Nitterhouse V.F.W. Post No. 1599, Chambersburg. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
