Charles Grimes

Charles Frederick “Fred” Grimes passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Genesis Health Center.
Born on December 5, 1937, he was the youngest child of the late Robert and Anna (Dern) Grimes. He was the loving husband of the late Nancy (Dinterman) Grimes for almost 56 years. Nancy passed away on March 30, 2017.
Fred graduated in 1955 from Emmitsburg High School. At a festival at Mt. Tabor Park in Rocky Ridge, Fred met his future wife, Nancy Dinterman, daughter of Leroy and Novella Dinterman. They were introduced by a mutual friend, Richard Valentine. They married on April 16, 1961. Together they raised four children at their Emmitsburg farm. Fred and Nancy were the third generation to own the Grimes Family Farm. They taught their children the values of faith, family, and hard work. Dad enjoyed hosting family get togethers. We spent many Sunday nights playing volleyball and eating hamburgers on the grill during the summer months with mom’s brothers and sisters and their families. In the winter we enjoyed ice skating and board games.
As the children got older, Fred and Nancy enjoyed going on bus trips. Dad loved to laugh and tell jokes. In his later years, he enjoyed putting puzzles together. Fred gave many away to family and friends. He was a lifelong member of Tom’s Creek UMC in Emmitsburg. He served as treasurer for the church many years ago. The family would like to thank all the boys who worked for dad over the years, especially the Kaas family. We would also like to express our thanks to Rev. Heath Wilson and our church family for their support and many acts of kindness. Also, thanks to all the staff at Genesis Health and to Debra of Senior Helpers for their care and kindness.
Fred is survived by his children, Freda Boller and husband Terry of Emmitsburg, Eugene Grimes and wife, Karen of Taneytown, Della Pierson and husband, Richard of Littlestown, PA, and Wesley Grimes and wife Leslie of Fairfield, PA, grandchildren Jessica Hoyt, Andrew Boller, Benjamin Boller, Rachel Snipe and Blake Pierson, a great-grandson Jaxon Hoyt, sister Betty Weber and husband Harry of Hummelstown, PA, brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard Dinterman, William and Regina Dinterman, Kenneth and Gloria Frushour, Viv and Jerry Martin. He was predeceased by a sister Louise and husband Paul Shafer, and a sister-in-law Josephine Dinterman.
The family will receive friends 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church 10926 Simmons Rd., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. A funeral service will then be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the church. Burial will follow at Keysville Union Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, masks are required while in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tom’s Creek United Methodist Church at the above address. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, P.A. in Emmitsburg.