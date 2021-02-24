Charles Harold “Corky” Zeigler, 101, of Middletown, passed away on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at his home after a short illness. He was the husband of the late Helen L. “Robbie” Zeigler.
Born in Glenville, Pennsylvania, on May 4, 1919, he was a son of the late Charles O. and Blanche Stambaugh Zeigler. Mr. Zeigler was a master plumber, starting his career with his father and later forming a partnership with his brother Merle, known as Zeigler Brothers Plumbing and Heating in Middletown Valley. They served customers throughout Middletown Valley and Frederick County, and he retired in 1984. Corky was a member of the Frederick County Master Plumbing Association and Christ Reformed Church, Middletown. He was a member of the Columbia Lodge No. 58 AF & AM, Frederick, Enoch Council R+SM No. 10, and Enoch Royal Arch Council No. 23. Corky was an Army veteran of World War, serving in Italy and other campaigns. He also was a life and charter member of Valley Memorial Post No. 9, AMVETS; life member of the Middletown Lions Club; and life member of VFW Post No. 3285, Frederick. Corky was a 1936 graduate of Middletown High School and played on the soccer team as a goalie. He also played semi-pro baseball — he was a catcher and coach for the Middletown baseball team in the Tri-County league. He, along with Robert Sheffler, organized the Little League baseball team in Middletown and also went on to coach in Middletown Valley Athletic Association. As a lifelong sports fan, Corky had season tickets for many years to the Washington Redskins, starting at Griffith Stadium to RFK Stadium to FedEx Field. He also was an Oriole fan and an avid golfer. Finally, he served many years on the Middletown Planning and Zoning Board.
Corky is survived by two children, Richard and wife Karen Zeigler, of Monrovia, and Marda and husband Ron Blain, of Frederick; several grandchildren, Todd O. Coblentz, of Jefferson, Matthew T. Blain, of Orlando, Florida, Corey D. Blain, James H. Zeigler, of Gypsum, Colorado, and Jennifer R. Zeigler and husband Richard “Scooter” Queen, of Wolfsville; and great-grandchildren, Jonah Zeigler, Tess and Gage Queen. He was predeceased by two brothers, Merle A. Zeigler and Richard E. Zeigler; and a sister, Noreen Summers.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private, family-only graveside funeral services will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Middletown Lions Club, Middletown Valley Memorial Post No. 9, AMVETS, or Hospice of Frederick County.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.