Charles Houston

Charles (Chooch) Robert Houston, 80, of Thurmont, Maryland, passed away, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Born, March 10, 1941, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of Robert E. Houston and Dorothy (Howe) Houston.
Charlie was employed with the C&P Telephone Company for 32 years before retiring in 1992.
Charlie enjoyed the outdoors, skiing and hiking. He loved being with his friends and family and was a lifelong fan of the Washington Redskins.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion of Woodsboro, Maryland.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Brian Houston.
Charlie is survived by his daughter, Janet Tresler and husband Michael of State Line, Pennsylvania; grandson, Jonathan Witt and fianceé, Jessica Blickenstaff; grandson, Kenneth Witt, of Hagerstown, Maryland; granddaughter, Kimberly Witt, of Charlotte, North Carolina; great-granddaughter, Rylee Witt; brother, Paul Houston and wife Mary, of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and three nephews, Matthew, Robert and Dustin Houston. Charlie also leaves behind his wonderful companion, Alvarene Stambaugh, of Woodsboro, Maryland.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at the American Legion, Woodsboro, Maryland, at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served after the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the humane society of your choice.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont, and Stauffer Crematory, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.