Charles "Jack" Rempe, Jr.

Charles John “Jack” Rempe Jr., 91, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Manor Lake Assisted Living in Dawsonville, Georgia.
Born Sept. 19, 1930, in Miami, Florida, Jack was the son of Charles John Rempe Sr. and Lillian Edith Howard.
Jack served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1954 and was stationed at Erding Air Base in Germany. He later graduated from the University of Florida with a BS in Electrical Engineering followed by a long career working in the aerospace and defense industries.
Jack married Rose Marie Doyle on Dec. 17, 1952, in Gainesville, Florida. During their nearly 63-year marriage they raised 11 children. Jack’s faith was very important to him and he was very active in his parish communities.
Jack is preceded in death by his wife, Rose; son, Chuck; parents, Charles and Edith; and brother, Howard.
Loved ones he leaves behind include children John Rempe of Houston, Texas, Richard Rempe and wife Martha of Naples, FL, Steve Rempe and wife Karen of Efland, NC, Allison Dicks and husband Joe of Cumming, GA, Chuck’s widow, Nancy Rempe of Frederick, MD, Mark Rempe and wife Mina of Myersville, MD, Stacy Beigel of Wintersville, OH, Michael Rempe and wife Patty of Ijamsville, MD, Catherine Baumgarten and husband Bruce of Ijamsville, MD, Melissa Holt of Frederick, MD, and Connie Laguardia of Fairfax, VA; 30 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. 2nd St., Frederick on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 10 a.m. Following a reception in the parish hall, interment will be at All Souls Cemetery in Germantown at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (alzfdn.org) or Food for the Poor (foodforthepoor.org).