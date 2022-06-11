Charles Jeffrey “Jeff” Luttrell died unexpectedly at the age of 65 at his home in Frederick on June 8, 2022. He was born April 11, 1957, in Baltimore, Maryland, to Charles Luttrell and Joan Brady. He is survived by the love of his life, Deedee Luttrell, his high school sweetheart whom he was with for 47 years and married just shy of 40 years. He is also survived by his two sons, Thomas and James Luttrell; brother, Nicki Luttrell and nephew Cole; and sister, Cathy (Alan Joy) and nephew Daniel, all of Frederick. He is also survived by both of his parents, Charles Luttrell and Joan Brady; aunts, Kay (Luttrell) Knox, Darlene Harris and Jean Harris; uncle, Jim Harris; his best friend, Ralph Fink; as well as additional family, cousins and many, many friends. He never met a person who was a stranger, enjoyed making others laugh, and he was a friend to everyone who met him.
He is predeceased by his favorite sister-in-law, Sherri Luttrell; cousin, Jackie Knox; stepfather, Ron Brady; mother-in-law, Frances Delaplaine Randall, and father-in-law, Myron W. Randall Sr.; and brother-in-law, George Randall.
In his younger days, Jeff enjoyed camping in the Shenandoah National Park, hiking, building epic camp fires, singing and finding ways to bring everyone together.
A graduate of Middletown High School (’75) and Frederick Community College, he graduated in 1979 from Mount St. Mary’s University with a degree in political science. After school, Jeff and his brother, Nick, owned and operated a contracting company, painting tract housing in Maryland from the 1980s to early 2000s.
Once he retired, Jeff enjoyed reading four newspapers a day as well as many other publications; cooking; barbecuing; traveling, especially to St. Croix every winter; collecting art; and classic cars. He was in the middle of remodeling a ‘63 Buick Riviera. He enjoyed living on his mountain and at Bethany Beach, and enjoyed life with his family and friends who were family. He was an active land conservationist, saving hundreds of acres in Frederick County from development and patronizing local farmers and small business owners, especially restaurants.
A viewing will be held at Keeney & Basford Funeral home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.
Inurnment will be private at a later date at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Catoctin Land Trust at P.O. Box 615, Frederick, MD 21701, or online at catoctinlandtrust.org/donate.