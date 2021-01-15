Charles Junior Frye, 76, of Knoxville, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the husband of the late Leva Lorraine “Chick” Frye, who died on Oct. 5, 2018. They were married 46 years. Born on June 17, 1944, he was the son of the late Arthur Frye and Virgina (Cooper) Frye.
Mr. Frye was a farmer, working at Char-Mar farm in Burkittsville for many years. He was a member of Faith Assembly Church and the Rosemont Ruritan Club.
He is survived by two children, Robert “Doodle” Lynn and wife Marsha, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, and Roxanne Lynn-Eury and husband, Ronnie, of Knoxville; six grandchildren, Moe, Dena, Heather, Heidi, RJ and Keithy; several great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and longtime friends. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith Charles Frye; and a sister, Dorothy Stine.
All services are private. Private interment will be in Knoxville Reformed Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Brunswick Ambulance Co., 200 W. Potomac St., Brunswick, MD 21716. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.