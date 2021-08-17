Charles Keller III

Charles Ernest Keller III, 82, of Frederick, Maryland, and New Smyrna Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully Aug. 13, 2021. He was born Aug. 4, 1939, in Frederick to Charles E. Keller Jr. and Martha Williamson Keller. Along with two younger siblings, Donald and Jeanie, he spent his childhood with their many neighborhood friends playing baseball, basketball and other sports in the parks, YMCA and Little League diamonds around town. Charlie attended Frederick High School and graduated in 1957. He was especially proud to be part of the winning state championship basketball team that year under Coach Homer Brooks.
Charlie attended the University of Maryland and played on both the freshman baseball and basketball teams. In 1959, Charlie left College Park and, along with his brother Donald, signed with the New York Yankees. It was also in 1959 that Charlie married his high school sweetheart, Connie Jean Butler of Buckeystown. They have been lovingly together ever since.
Charlie played three years in the Yankees farm system for teams in Texas, North Dakota, Virginia and New York, earning many accolades and awards. In 1961, while playing for the Binghamton (New York) Triplets, Charlie led the Eastern League with a .349 batting average. He was also first in slugging percentage, on-base percentage, total bases, doubles and triples as well as second in RBIs and third in home runs. His performance propelled him to the 1961 Eastern League All-Star Team, a “Maryland Future Star” award from the Maryland Professional Baseball Players Association and second place in voting for The Sporting News’ Minor League Player of the Year. Later, in 2007, Charlie was inducted into the Binghamton Triplets’ Hall of Fame. After his stellar season with the Triplets, in 1962 he was called up to the “Bigs,” reporting to spring training with the Yankees in St. Petersburg, Florida, where he hoped to follow in his father’s footsteps. Unfortunately, persistent back injuries forced Charlie to retire just before the regular season began. Locally, in 1989, Charlie was inducted into the Alvin G. Quinn Sports Hall of Fame.
After his baseball career, Charlie attended Baltimore College of Commerce and earned his accounting degree. As a certified public accountant, through diligence and innovation in accounting practice management, he ascended to managing partner in several firms, practicing within the Maryland/Virginia/D.C. region. Throughout the years, he was equally proud of the lifelong friendships he developed, as well as the fine reputation he garnered, in his industry. He performed as an office holder, committee member or board member in many professional clubs and organizations, such as the Maryland Association of CPAs (MACPA), The American Group of CPA Firms (TAG) and the governing body of the accounting profession, the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). He was delighted to be included in the inaugural class of inductees into the AICPA’s Accounting Hall of Fame. Charlie also served on many local boards, including the YMCA, Homewood Retirement Centers, Hood College, Frederick Memorial Hospital, the Frederick Rotary Club and Christ Reformed Church in Middletown. He was gratified to be instrumental in the development and fruition of the Frederick campus of the Homewood Retirement Community.
In 1998, Charlie retired from the accounting profession and became more active in the family business, known as Yankeeland Farms. The farm was established by Charlie’s father in 1955 after his Major League Baseball career ended and, along with Donald, he grew the farm into a nationally recognized horse breeding operation that was routinely positioned among the sport’s leading breeders. Charlie greatly enjoyed these years and was an integral part of the farm’s continued success. He also became active in several prestigious horsemen’s organizations and rose to hold prominent offices in all of them. Even though the farm closed its doors in 2007, for a variety of reasons, Charlie always remained active with the horses and industry organizations. He served five terms as a District 11 director for the U.S. Trotting Association (USTA) from 1999-2014 and was active on the finance committee. He became a director of the Hambletonian Society in 2000, later serving on the executive committee of the society, and he was the executive chairman from 2013 to 2015. By utilizing a practicality learned during his tenure in the accounting field, he was able to help initiate practices to invigorate the sport and put it on solid footing for the future. His accomplishments and good character were acknowledged by the industry by his induction into the Harness Racing Hall of Fame in 2016.
After his retirement from the accounting profession, Charlie and Connie moved to New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Many trainers bring their horses south to winter in Florida and escape the harsh winter weather. Charlie would often visit the nearby training centers to watch the progress and catch up with his many horsemen friends. Charlie and Connie also enjoyed golf, the beach and many special friends during their golden years in Florida.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Connie; son, Charles E. Keller IV (Chaz); daughter-in-law, Emy Jo; and daughter, Gabrielle Keller. His grandchildren are Charles E. Keller V (Chase) and wife Lauren, and Maxann Keller and fiancé Joseph Lockard. His great-grandchildren are Charles E. Keller VI (Chance) and Grant Alexander Keller. He is also survived by his brother, Donald Keller; and his sister, Jeanie Reeder; as well as their very special families.
Contributions in Charlie’s memory can be made to the Harness Racing Museum and Hall of Fame in Goshen, New York, to the Frederick County YMCA, or to the Hospice of Frederick County. Charlie’s family would like to express gratitude to the hospital and hospice workers who were so supportive while he was in their care.
Following a private burial, the family will welcome friends and family to a celebration of Charlie’s life at Dutch’s Daughter, 581 Himes Ave., Frederick, on Thursday, Aug. 19 from 1-4 p.m. Arrangements by Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701.