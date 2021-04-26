Charles Kreitz

Charles “Charlie” Robert Kreitz Sr., of Gettysburg, died April 23, 2021 at SpiriTrust Village, Gettysburg, PA.
Born Dec. 22, 1931 in Waynesboro, PA, the son of the late Charles R. and Margaret (Hoffman) Kreitz. He wife, Virginia (Wagerman) Krietz died in 2005.
Surviving are six children, Robert L. Krietz, Charles R. Krietz, Jr., Terry E. Krietz, Daniel W. Krietz, Pamela A. Poland, Eva M. Shaffer, 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment in Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery. There will be a viewing Tuesday, April 27 at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m. as well as one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Trinity UCC, 60 E High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Adams County Office for Aging, 318 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.