Charles L. Norris

Charles L. Norris III, 68, of Silver Spring, Maryland, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. Charlie was predeceased by his father Charles L. Norris Jr.; his sister, Penny Bunting; and his nephew, Capt. Brian “Bubba” Bunting. Charlie is survived by his mother, Marguerite Norris; his son, Sean (Laura); daughter, Jill Roach (Josh); grandson, Garrett Roach; brother, Mike (Cathy); brother-in-law, Bob Bunting; sister, Pam Coppage (Dale); 10 nieces and nephews; and 26 great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hero Dogs, Inc., P.O. Box 64, Brookeville, MD 20833-0064, or to your local animal shelter.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Those wishing to attend should send an email to charlienorris235@gmail.com for further information.