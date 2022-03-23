Charles L. Norris III, 68, of Silver Spring, Maryland, formerly of Frederick, Maryland, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022. Charlie was predeceased by his father Charles L. Norris Jr.; his sister, Penny Bunting; and his nephew, Capt. Brian “Bubba” Bunting. Charlie is survived by his mother, Marguerite Norris; his son, Sean (Laura); daughter, Jill Roach (Josh); grandson, Garrett Roach; brother, Mike (Cathy); brother-in-law, Bob Bunting; sister, Pam Coppage (Dale); 10 nieces and nephews; and 26 great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hero Dogs, Inc., P.O. Box 64, Brookeville, MD 20833-0064, or to your local animal shelter.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Those wishing to attend should send an email to charlienorris235@gmail.com for further information.