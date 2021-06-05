Charles Lester “Basket” Murray, 89, of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Inspirations Memory Care. He was the husband of the late Gladys E. Grove Murray.
Basket was born in Finksburg on May 15, 1932, to the late Charles and Mary Knouse Murray. He worked in property construction for many years, retiring as a property construction foreman.
Basket will be greatly missed by his longtime companion, Margaret Redmond. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and his longtime special friends and neighbors, Wendy and Bob Price and their son, Jamie.
Basket always enjoyed carpentry work. He loved to fish, attend car shows, travel and dance. He was a lifetime member of the Littlestown Eagles and belonged to the Westminster Moose Lodge 1381.
In addition to his parents and wife, Basket was predeceased by his siblings, Betty Nusbaum, Rosella Ford and Charles Murray.
A visitation for Basket will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster. His funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021, with the Rev. Wm. Louis (Lou) Piel officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Basket’s memory may be made to BridgingLife Hospice, formerly Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Road, Westminster, MD 21157, or to Inspirations Memory Care, 2550 Bird View Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.