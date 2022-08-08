Mr. Charles Luttrell

Mr. Charles Roger Luttrell, professor emeritus at Frederick Community College, died on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital.

Born on April 6, 1934, in Baltimore, he was the son of the late A. Roger Luttrell and Helen Anderson Luttrell. The family moved to Union Bridge when he was 6 years old, and he graduated from Elmer Wolfe High School in 1952. He attended Western Maryland College as a recipient of the Maryland Senatorial Scholarship, graduating with an artium baccalaureus degree in mathematics.