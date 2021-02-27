Charles Medinger

Charles Douglas Medinger, 89, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed peacefully into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Feb. 25, 2021, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.
Charles “Chuck” was born on Dec. 30, 1931, to William and Goldie Johnson in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, then later adopted by the loving couple, Ellsworth and May Medinger, spending his childhood in Baltimore, Maryland.
Chuck was a proud Korean War veteran and served in the U.S. Army. Chuck enjoyed his career as an estimating engineer. Throughout his career, he worked at Morgan Keller and Glen Construction.
He was a deacon of Frederick Church of the Brethren and was a member of the Gideon’s International, Frederick East Camp.
Chuck had a passion for living life to the fullest and a true love for the beach with his family.
He enjoyed walking and spending time with family while on vacation at Ocean City, Maryland.
He is survived by two loving daughters, Denise Carol (Michael) Baer, of Sarasota, Florida, and Hideko Stoner of Canada; a much-loved grandson, Joshua David (Alisha) Ketterman, of Walkersville, Maryland; as well as many other family and friends who cared and loved him.
Thank you to all the people who knew and loved Chuck and to all the doctors and nurses who cared for him. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Washington County.
To express condolences to the family or for more information, visit www.potomaccremation.com