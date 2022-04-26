Mr. Charles W. Miller, 79, of Myersville, passed away April 24, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the loving husband of Sandra Miller, whom he married in 1995.
Born Aug. 16, 1942, at Fort Holabird, Maryland, Charlie was the son of the late John and Nora Miller. He served in the U.S. Army and worked at Quinn’s Hardware before starting his career in plumbing and heating sales with Frederick Trading Company. He also worked as a driver for Daybreak Senior Center. Charlie was past president of the Frederick Eagles Club, a longtime member of the Redman’s Club, and a member of the Jeffersonian Democratic Club. He also loved to play golf, Keno, and the “tip jars” at the clubs.
In addition to his loving wife, Sandra, Charlie is survived by his brothers, Larry, Stephen and Reggie Miller; his sister, Maryanne Lloyd; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Donations in Charlie’s memory may be made to the Frederick Eagle’s Club, 216 E. Patrick St., Frederick, MD 21701.