Charles Edward “CJ” Minnick Jr., 31, of Smithsburg, Maryland, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022.
Born June 26, 1990, in Hagerstown, Maryland, he was the son of Charles E. Minnick Sr. and wife Jackie, and Robin Ann (Delauter) Specht and husband Larry.
He was a graduate of Middletown High School, Class of 2008.
He was a member of South Mountain Rod and Gun Club, of Smithsburg, and Jerkemtight Hunting Club, of Deerfield, Virginia.
He was currently employed by Columbia Machine Inc, of Smithsburg; and formerly employed by Master Works Machining, of Taneytown, Maryland, and Pro Fabricators Inc, of Smithsburg.
CJ was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his lifelong best friend, Kevin Beachley.
In addition to his parents, CJ is survived by his wife of six years, Lisa R. (Michael) Minnick, whom he married May 21, 2016; daughter, Kaylee Minnick; sister, Heidi Neal and husband Wayne, who was like a brother to CJ; niece, Marissa Neal; nephew, Danny Neal; step-siblings, Crystal Reichenbaugh (Brian), Derek Ortiz (Dawn) and Robert Story (Becky); father and mother-in-law, Brent and Cindy Michael; brothers-in-law, Adam Michael and Chad Michael and their wives and families; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Clark and Sara Delauter; and paternal grandparents, Daniel and Ellanora Minnick.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Wolfsville Ruritan Park Pavilion, with Pastor Karen Grossnickle officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a trust fund for CJ’s daughter, Kaylee, in care of Cindy and Brent Michael, 13224 Wolfsville Road, Smithsburg, MD 21783.
