Charles Abernathy Moon, 35, of Frederick, Maryland, was called home to be with The Lord on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
Born on July 4, 1985, in Chattanooga, TN, he was the beloved son of Charles Moon and Barbara (Abernathy) Moon. He was a lifetime member of Second Missionary Baptist Church of Chattanooga TN. Charles had a sweet spirit with a warrior’s heart. No matter when, where, or how long you knew him for his kind heart and gentle soul followed him.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his children: Cam’rein (10), Aaydian (6), Jaylynn (5), Laylynn (5) and Lola Ann (1); and his sisters: Charee Broughton (Chon), Chanee Moon, Chanel Wilkerson (Jahmal), and Charis Moon.
A celebration of Charles’s life journey will take place on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Stauffer Funeral Homes, P.A., Frederick.
Due to COVID 19 protocols, the service will be private by invitation. Expressions of sympathy can be offered to the family at Staufferfuneralhome.com.
Memorial donations may be made to Barbara and Charles Moon.