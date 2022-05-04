Charles Moser

Charles Edwin “Bud” Moser, 91, of Harp Hill Road, Wolfsville, Maryland, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his home.
Born June 28, 1930, in Wolfsville, Maryland, he was the son of the late Hoy and Mary (Blickenstaff) Moser.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Darleane Doris (Kline) Moser, who passed away Sept. 29, 2017. They were married Aug. 25, 1951.
He was a graduate of Middletown High School, class of 1948.
Bud was a veteran of the United States Army.
He was a lifetime member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Wolfsville and a lifetime member of the Myersville and Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Co.
He retired from Landis Tool Company in 1994 after 32 years of service.
Bud enjoyed traveling with his wife and family. Their travels lead them through 48 states. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he enjoyed gardening, farming and working in his orchard with his family.
He is survived by daughters, Sharon Emmett, Debra Kelley (Colin) and Vicki Thomas (James); grandchildren, Christopher, Jamie, Danielle (Jonathan), Kelly (Brian), and Mistie (David); great-grandchildren, Jonathan Rich, Grant and Gavin Bush, and Josh Thomas; sister, Judith Routzhan; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Warren Moser and Ronald Moser; and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Emmett Rich.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Wolfsville, Maryland, with Pastor Eric Moser officiating. Burial will be in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Monday evening, from 6-8 p.m. May 9, 2022, at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Maryland.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Charles to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 12704 Wolfsville Road, Smithsburg, MD, 21783, Wolfsville Volunteer Fire Co., 12464 Wolfsville Road, Myersville, MD, 21773, or Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD, 21701.
