Charles Musser, Sr.

Mr. Charles D. Musser Sr., 78, of Crystal Springs, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Frederick, Maryland, died at home on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. He was the loving husband of Bertha Covell Musser, his wife of 56 years.
Born May 7, 1942 in Wytheville, Virginia, Charles was the son of the late John and Ollie Musser.
Mr. Musser served for six years in the Maryland National Guard and retired from the Montgomery County School Board. He enjoyed traveling and watching Western movies on TV.
In addition to his loving wife, Bertha, Mr. Musser is survived by two sons, Charles “David” Musser, Jr. and wife Sue, and Richard “Ricky” Musser and companion Candi Curry; siblings, Margie Trilli of South Carolina, Lucille Gower of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Roy Musser of Ijamsville, and Betty Clevenger of Point of Rocks; a grandson, Austin Palladino; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. Mr. Musser was preceded in death by three siblings, Emma Greene, Sarah Prophet, and Carly Musser.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18 at the Resthaven Funeral Home and Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation (www.parkinson.org).