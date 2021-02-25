Mr. Charles William “Box” Palm Jr., 74, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. He was the loving devoted husband of Mrs. Alma Dorothea Moore Palm for 52 years. Box was born on Aug. 17, 1946, in Frederick, Maryland, and was the loving son of the late Charles William “Dirty” Palm Sr. and Addie Virginia “Boots” Goines Palm, of Frederick, Maryland. Services will be provided by Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
A viewing will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, at the family’s request, homegoing services will be private. The funeral service will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. on garylrollinsfuneral.com.