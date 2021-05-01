Charles Phillips

Charles Thomas Phillips, 89, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at home.
He was born on Sept. 5, 1931, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Edgar F. and Mary V. Phillips.
Charles was employed as a meat cutter for 31 years with Safeway at various locations within Maryland. After retiring from Safeway, his favorite hobby was working in his backyard garden.
He was a member of South End Baptist Church in Frederick, where he attended for many years. He thoroughly enjoyed attending the senior men’s Sunday school class at the church.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, to whom he had been married for 63 years. He is also survived by three sons, Charles II and his wife Cristl, of Lorton, Virginia, Gerald and his wife Cindy, of Rogersville, Missouri, and William and his wife Cynthia, of Taneytown, Maryland; one sister, Shirley Rutherford, of Cascade, Maryland; four grandsons, Gerald, Matthew, Gabriel and Bradley; three great-grandchildren, Alexis, Bentley and Weston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by one brother, Harold Hutts; and one great-grandson, Barrett Phillips.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, with the service taking place at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family would also like to extend its sincere thanks to Frederick Health Hospice for the wonderful care it provided to Charles during his time in hospice care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to South End Baptist Church, 506 Carrollton Drive, Frederick, MD 21701. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.