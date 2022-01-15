Charles Richard Garst, age 98, of Keymar, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at Edenton Retirement Community, Frederick.
He was born in Frederick on Jan. 10, 1924, a son of the late John Gilmer Garst and Mae Cordelia Knill Garst. He was the husband of the late Florence Rebecca Garst, who predeceased him in 2016.
Richard was a lifetime dairy farmer in Frederick County and thoroughly enjoyed his life on the farm. He was an avid duckpin bowler, golfer and juggler.
He is survived by his sons, George “Dick” Garst (Barb), Michael Garst (Susie) and Dana Garst (Vanessa); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Denton and Donald Garst, and Virginia Coblentz.
He was predeceased by his sons, Dave and Randy Garst; and siblings, John Garst and Louise Cline.
A private graveside service will be held in Glade Cemetery, Walkersville.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
The family would like to express thanks to Edenton Retirement Community, Frederick Health Hospice and his nurses and Visiting Angels for the loving care provided to Richard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Leave a message or memory on his “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.