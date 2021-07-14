Charles Rogers

Charles Montgomery Rogers, 97, Frederick, MD. — Sunday morning, July 4, 2021, Charles “Charlie” Rogers, 97, of Frederick, MD, formerly of Norbeck, MD died peacefully at his daughter Kathleen’s home. He was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 62 years, Mary Margaret (Winterfield) Rogers. In the days preceding his passing from this life, all eight of his children and several grandchildren were able to visit with him. Further, he received dozens of phone calls from grandchildren and friends who were able to express their love and affection for this patriarch to a large, Irish-Catholic family.
Mr. Rogers was born September 11, 1923 in Jamaica Plain, MA, the older of two sons, to Abraham and Ruth. His predeceased brother, Gerard, was a Paulist Priest before retiring to Arizona. During childhood, Charlie would also live in Holbrook and Newburyport, MA. He graduated from Boston College High School in 1941, and Boston College, BA in 1947. His graduation from Boston College was complicated by service in World War II, a 1943 certificate from Brown University, (as the Navy sought to recruit potential medical doctors), followed by time in Plattsburgh, NY in the U.S. Navy Midshipmen’s School, and finally, active duty in the Pacific. He went on to graduate from Catholic University in 1949 with an MA. While studying theater and drama under Fr. Hartke at Catholic University, Charlie met the love of his life and mother to his 8 children, Mary Margaret “Marme.” They married June 4, 1949.
Mr. Rogers’ eight children remember their Dad as placing the highest value on education, persevering employment, devoted friendships, care for society’s marginalized, athletics, love of music and making as much time for laughter as for prayer.
Mr. Rogers was professionally devoted to the environment and labor movements, civil rights and health & education. Earlier work experiences included two years as News Director with WEW in St. Louis, MO, and a brief unsatisfying stint as an Intelligence Officer with the CIA. More gratifying work as a Public Relations/Press officer for The Teamsters, the US Conference of Mayors and The Department of Health, Education and Welfare (predecessor to H.H.S) soon followed. From 1966 to his retirement in 1980, Mr. Rogers worked for the Federal Water Pollution Control Administration. He would soon become the first Director of Public Information at the 1970 founding of the Environmental Protection Agency. There, he produced a rarity, an Academy Award Nominated Film entitled “The Gifts.” The film, narrated by Lorne Greene, vividly depicts the fouling of the Great Lakes and many of the Nation’s waterways.
After permanently retiring from public service (not government work) in 1980, and a successful 3 year career as a freelance writer, Mr. Rogers worked for Mr.Deconcini and others as a speechwriter and researcher with the International Bakers and Confectioners Union. To paraphrase one of his favorite baseball personalities, Casey Stengel, Mr. Rogers “would not make the mistake of turning (85) again!”
Mr. Rogers is survived by Mary Dell and husband Bill Bucher, of Waynesboro, PA, Kathleen and husband John Senuta, of Frederick, MD, Monica and husband Jim Merkel, of Walkersville, MD, and Elizabeth and husband Peter McGowan, of LaConner, WA. Additionally, Mr. Rogers has four consecutively born sons: Bryan and Krista (Whittle) Rogers of Malvern, PA, Andrew of Frederick, MD, Stephen and Jean (Payne) Rogers of Glen Burnie and Matthew of Takoma Park, MD. Throughout life, he greatly enjoyed each of his 33 grandchildren, and more recently, some of his 23 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday July 23 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church at 8428 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD. Friends may begin calling at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery: 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. (Aspen Hill).
Arrangements are being handled by Stauffer Funeral Home of Frederick, MD.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to:
Maryknoll Sisters of Saint Dominic Inc.: Maryknoll Sisters, P.O. Box 317 Maryknoll, NY 10545.