Mr. Charles Salsbury Roberts Jr., of Damascus, died on Dec. 23, 2021, at Frederick Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family. He was 92 years old. He was born on July 24, 1929, in Brooklyn, New York, to Fannie M. (Pittsley), of Lisle, New York, and Charles Salsbury Roberts Sr., of Aberdeen, Scotland. He was predeceased by his parents; and his half-sister, Eva Roberts.
Charles joined the Navy at the age of 17 in 1947. His entire naval career was spent on submarines, mostly World War II diesel boats. He was stationed in San Diego, California; Key West, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; Norfolk, Virginia; and New London, Connecticut. During his time in Norfolk, he was an instructor on Polaris missiles at the Naval Guided Missile School in Dam Neck, Virginia. He was deployed to various ports around the world, including the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic and Europe. His last deployment was aboard the nuclear submarine, Thomas A. Edison, to Holy Loch, Scotland. He attained the rank of TMC, chief torpedoman, and served 30 years in the Navy encompassing the end of World War II, the Korean War, the Cold War and the Vietnam War. After he retired from the Navy, he worked for a number of years as a contractor to the Navy on Polaris missiles for Vitro Corporation in Silver Spring, Maryland.
He was a man of faith and was a spiritual leader and inspiration to a number of young people during the 1970s and 1980s. He led Bible studies and prayer meetings in his home, eventually also having church services there with as many as 40 young adults attending, followed always by a potluck lunch.
Charles is survived by his wife of 71 years, Janet L. (Smith). He is also survived by his two daughters, Marsha A. Melson (Roger), of Damascus, Maryland, and Karen L. Sleeth of Durham, North Carolina; and his sister-in-law, Ruby McDonald. He has three grandsons, Adam Wiles (Heather), Matthew Wiles (Tracey) and Micah Wiles (Sarah). In addition, he has seven great-grandchildren, Makenzie Lewis, Austin Wiles, Brendan Carr, Riley Carr, Isabella Wiles, Ellie Wiles and Lucy Wiles; and a number of nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service on June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Mountain View United Methodist Church, 11501 Mountain View Road, Damascus, Maryland.